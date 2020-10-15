Driver shot in the head in south St. Louis

A man in his 40s was driving near Southwest and McCausland avenues when he was shot, police said

ST. LOUIS — A man is in critical condition after being shot in the head while driving in south St. Louis.

Police responded to Southwest and McCausland avenues, which is near the border of St. Louis and Maplewood in the Ellendale neighborhood.

St. Louis police said a man in his 40s was driving at that intersection at about 11:16 p.m. Wednesday when he was shot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where police said he’s listed in critical condition. His vital signs were unstable.

Police said the circumstances of what possibly led up to the shooting are not known at this time.

There are two gas stations at that intersection. Police had tape along the outer edge of the 7-Eleven parking lot and several police cruisers and investigators were seen next to some of the gas pumps on the lot.