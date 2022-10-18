Driver shot, passengers injured in St. Louis shooting

A driver was shot and seriously injured. Two passengers in the car were injured after the vehicle crashed into another vehicle.

ST. LOUIS — A man was seriously injured and two others were hurt in a shooting and car crash in St. Louis Monday night.

The man was driving a vehicle near Natural Bridge Avenue and Kingshighway Boulevard at about 9:50 p.m. with four passengers, ages ranging from 17 to 19 years old, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department's initial report.

The 18-year-old driver was shot in the back, causing the vehicle to crash into another vehicle. The driver was rushed to the hospital for critical care. He was in stable condition.

Two of the passengers were taken to the hospital for injuries, likely from broken glass, police said.

The investigation was ongoing Tuesday. It was not known who fired the shot or why.