ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man who fled from police and caused a crash that killed an innocent man had suspected methamphetamine in his possession at the time of the crash, police said.

Charging documents said Aron Richardson sped away from police, ran a red light and crashed into Krystofer Batsell's car, killing him Saturday afternoon. Richardson was taken to the hospital, and during treatment, police said three baggies of suspected methamphetamine were found in his possession.

Police said they also found an unmarked pill bottle in his car with pill capsules containing a white powder.

On Monday, he was charged with DWI causing the death of another person and possession of a controlled substance.

© 2018 KSDK