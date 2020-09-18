Drug dealer with cartel ties sentenced after attempting to establish cocaine pipeline to St. Louis

On Sept. 7, 2016, Burris, along with other members of the drug trafficking conspiracy, shipped 10 kilograms to the Silver Lining Bar in south St. Louis via UPS

ST. LOUIS — A California man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute 25 kilograms of cocaine.

According to a news release from the United State’s Attorney’s Office, Roy William Burris Jr., 40, of Paramount, California was found guilty of conspiracy to distribute cocaine.

Evidence revealed that Burris had purchased hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of cocaine to later sell. Burris, who was operating out of Southern California obtained this cocaine from suppliers with ties to the Sinaloa Cartel, a news release said.

According to a release, Burris was first arrested on Feb. 29, 2016 at Long Beach Airport in California. He was en route to St. Louis, carrying a loaded handgun, seven cell phones, ledgers detailing his drug transactions among other drug trafficking supplies.

Burris continued to traffic cocaine and was arrested again on March 30, 2016 in Hawaiian Gardens, California. He had 5 kilograms of cocaine, and $150,000 in his possession.

Burris was later released and traveled to Mexico to meet with members of the Sinaloa Cartel about distributing cocaine to St. Louis.

On Sept. 7, 2016, Burris, along with other members of the drug trafficking conspiracy, shipped 10 kilograms to the Silver Lining Bar in South St. Louis via UPS.

DEA agents were able to intercept the shipment, and Burris was later arrested in California.