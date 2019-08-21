WOOD RIVER, Ill. — Three people were arrested and are facing charges after officers carried out a search warrant at a Wood River, Illinois, home Monday morning.

A press release from the Wood River Police Department said 41-year-old Kelly A. Hart was charged with unlawful delivery of heroin as part of an undercover drug investigation.

Police said they searched the home Monday at around 9:30 after obtaining a search warrant for the home and an arrest warrant for Hart.

Two men in the home at the time, 24-year-old Graham J. Ladd and 35-year-old Gregory A. Livingston, were each arrested on warrants from different incidents. Ladd's warrant was for failing to appear in court on a theft charge and Livingston had an outstanding warrant for delivery of a controlled substance while located within 1,000 feet of a park.

Hart's bond was set at $60,000. She also had outstanding drug warrants in Jersy and Madison counties. She is being held in the Wood River jail.

