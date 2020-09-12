St. Peters man sentenced to 22 years in prison for role in drug trafficking ring

Police found more than 20 kilograms of illegal drugs in his home while serving a search warrant

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A St. Peters man will spend the next 22 years in federal prison after admitting to being a part of a multi-state drug ring.

Ramon Gonzalez Jr., 48, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in connection with an investigation spanning 2018 and 2019.

A press release from U.S. Attorney Jeff Jensen said DEA agents started investigating a drug trafficking ring in rural Missouri in 2018, which included controlled drug purchases in July, August and September. The investigation eventually grew to include targets in Kansas City and California.

During the investigation, police eventually discovered phone records showing conversations between one of the members of the ring and Gonzalez. During the phone call, Gonzalez agreed to deliver cash from drug sales. Police stopped the member of the ring after the exchange and discovered nearly $200,000 in cash.

In March and April of 2019, DEA agents bought large amounts of methamphetamine and fentanyl directly from Gonzalez, including once at Gonzalez's house. After obtaining a search warrant for the house, agents found 6,386 grams of fentanyl, 5,547 grams of methamphetamine, 5,013 grams of heroin and 3,961 grams of cocaine. They also found more than 20 firearms, many of which they said were stolen and traded for drugs.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 268 months in prison.