21-year-old charged in Dutchtown homicide

Richard Lovelace, 23, was found dead inside a home in Dutchtown early Wednesday morning

ST. LOUIS — Charges have been issued after a man was found shot to death in the Dutchtown neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At 12:28 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call on the 4600 block of Tennessee Avenue. Richard Lovelace, 23, was found shot to death inside of a home.

On Wednesday, the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department announced that 21-year-old Amir Muhamed Abdullah-Raheem was charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

He was not allowed bond.

Two other men were shot and killed in the city of St. Louis Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a homicide at 7:13 p.m. Tuesday on the 4700 block of Leduc Street, which borders the Kingsway East and The Ville neighborhoods.

Jermane Hicks, 45, was found lying on the curb with a gunshot wound to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a 28-year-old man, shot him during an argument and then ran away.

A second victim, a 46-year-old woman, was not injured.

At 9:52 p.m. Tuesday, a man was shot on the 1100 block of Dillon Court in the Near Southside neighborhood. Police found him lying in the street; he was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The suspect is unknown.