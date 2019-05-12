ST. LOUIS — An argument between brothers ended with one of them shooting the other one, according to St. Louis police.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday ni the 4600 block of Dewey, which is in south city's Dutchtown neighborhood and a few blocks away from St. Mary's High School.

They arrived to find a 27-year-old man who had been shot in his leg. The man told police he and his 18-year-old brother were inside their home when they got into an argument. He said during the fight his brother shot him and then took off.

The man was taken to the hospital and is stable.

Police did not say they arrested the brother. The investigation is ongoing.

Latest local headlines: