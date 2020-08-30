Man found shot to death in south St. Louis, suspect barricaded in apartment

The incident happened in the Dutchtown neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — A man was found shot to death in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police said the suspect is believed to still be barricaded inside the apartment complex in the 3500 block of Bingham.

Several streets in the area are blocked off as crews are on scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.