Man dies after being found shot on parking lot of Earth City business

The man was found near a business complex in Earth City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was shot and killed in St. Louis County Monday afternoon.

At 3:50 p.m., officers from the Central County Precinct responded to a call for help in the 3200 block of Rider Trail South, which is near a business complex close to Highway 141 and Interstate 70 in Earth City.

Officers found a man on a parking lot suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Emergency crews rushed him to a nearby hospital. He later died from his injuries.

The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons unit is leading the investigation, “which remains very active at this time,” police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

No other information was released.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.