Suspect wanted for shooting and killing man on St. Louis County parking lot

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney's Office has issued a warrant for Michael Barney, 34, for second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Barney has been charged with fatally shooting a man in a parking lot in St. Louis County on June 1.

Police responded to the 3200 block of Rider Trail South, which is near a business complex close to Highway 141 and Interstate 70 in Earth City. They found a victim with at least one gunshot wound. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he died.

The victim was identified as Demetris Bogard, a 29-year-old man from St. Louis.

Friday night, St. Louis County police announced they had a suspect in the case, but he is still eluding authorities.

Police believe Michael Barney shot Bogard while he was sitting in his car on the Earth City parking lot and then flagged down a driver for a ride.

The witness drove Barney to Fenton, where he said he saw Barney's gun, and Barney had admitted to "shooting someone in the face in the parking lot".

The witness drove Barney to a gas station in Fenton, where he got out of the car and into a truck that drove away.

Police said the witness identified Barney from a photo lineup and the witness' description of Barney's clothing matched a description of the suspect's clothing given by another witness at the scene of the shooting.

Barney is not currently in custody. Once arrested, he will be held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. The picture included in this story is a previous mugshot provided by the St. Louis County Police Department.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.