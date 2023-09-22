Former husband charged with stabbing, killing estranged wife in East Alton

Authorities said the suspect and victim had been married for several years and were currently separated.

ALTON, Ill. — A man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of his estranged wife in East Alton.

The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis announced that John Davenport, 54, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Adell Davenport, 47.

The East Alton Police Department requested the help of the Major Case Squad early Thursday morning after the woman was stabbed to death on the 300 block of West Main Street.

Authorities learned the pair had been married for several years and were currently separated. Eighteen Major Case Squad investigators worked together with East Alton police and Illinois State Police to identify John Davenport as their suspect.

An arrest warrant set Davenport to be held at the Madison County Jail pending a detention hearing. He was in custody as of Friday.