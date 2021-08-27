East St. Louis bank robbery ends in a homicide

The FBI is leading the investigation.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — One person is dead after an armed robbery of a First Bank branch in East St. Louis on Friday afternoon.

Now, authorities are looking for two gunmen they believe are responsible.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, there was a robbery at the First Bank in the 300 block of Riverpark Dr. in East St. Louis.

There was a homicide in connection with the incident, the FBI says.

Here are surveillance photos of the suspects:

The two suspects are believed to have also been involved in a robbery in Fairmont City around 3 p.m. today.

The agency is currently processing the scene, as they are leading the investigation. No word on who was killed.