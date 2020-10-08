2 people found dead inside SUV in East St. Louis, homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating the incident as a double homicide

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead inside an SUV in East St. Louis.

Officers with the East St. Louis Police Department responded at 1:31 a.m. Monday for the report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Division. They arrived to find two victims in an SUV. The vehicle appeared to have crashed into the side of a house.

A man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

“We are working towards confirming the identity of the decedents,” Illinois State Police said in a news release Monday afternoon.

East St. Louis police requested the help of ISP. Both law enforcement agencies are now working on the case, which is being investigated as a double homicide.