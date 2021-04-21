East St. Louis caretaker sentenced to prison for stealing identities of patients

Woman, 31, who worked with in-home health care company accused of stealing identities of her elderly clients. Warrant is out for co-defendant's arrest.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A woman who worked as an in-home health care provider was sentenced to one year and one day in federal prison on charges that she stole the identities of her elderly clients, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois.

Erica S. Rose, 31, of East St. Louis, Illinois, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in November. She also received two years of court supervision after her release.

In 2018, Rose worked for CareLink Home Health and went into the homes of elderly patients as their hired caretaker. While in their homes, she stole Social Security numbers and other personal information and passed it on to her co-defendant, Ashley McKinney.

McKinney allegedly used victims' identities and information to withdraw money from ATMs, deposit fraudulent checks and purchase a car online for more $28,000.

There is an outstanding warrant for McKinney's arrest in the case.

As part of her sentence, Rose was ordered to pay $9,865 in restitution.