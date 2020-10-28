x
Police investigating homicide in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A homicide investigation is underway after a 32-year-old man from East St. Louis was found dead Tuesday night.

According to the Illinois State Police, troopers with their department were requested at around 11 p.m. to help the East St. Louis Police Department with a homicide investigation that occurred in the 1600 block of Henrietta Avenue.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Clair County Coroner's Office. Police have not said how the man died. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-954-8460 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

