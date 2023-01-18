East St. Louis man accused of aiding carjacking of St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November

An East St. Louis man is accused of playing a role in the carjacking of a uniformed St. Louis sheriff's deputy in November 2022.

Montez Montgomery, 18, was charged on Nov. 16 with one count of carjacking and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime.

The indictment alleges that Montgomery aided and assisted others involved in the carjacking. The vehicle involved was a 2011 Chevrolet Cruz and the indictment alleges Montgomery was in possession of the firearm used in the incident.

Mongomery provided the gun to two juveniles "for the express purposes of completing a carjacking in St. Louis," according to a detention motion.

The detention motion further says that Montgomery discarded the deputy's personal items and hid the vehicle. He later was caught in the carjacked vehicle with the gun used in the crime.

The carjacking charge may carry up to 15 years in prison. The firearm charge carries a penalty of seven years to life in prison.

Montgomery appeared in the U.S. District Court in St. Louis Wednesday. No other court date has been announced at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the case.