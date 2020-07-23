x
East St. Louis man charged with beating infant in April

The child suffered a severe injury from the beating
Credit: Caseyville PD

CASEYVILLE, Ill. — A man is facing felony charges after police said he severely beat an infant in Caseyville in April.

Nevonte Ivory, 25, of East St. Louis has been charged with aggravated battery of a child and reckless conduct causing great bodily harm.

The Caseyville Police Department said investigators identified Ivory as a suspect after an infant was brought to an area hospital with a severe injury in April. It was unclear what his relationship was with the child.

The Metro East Auto Theft Task Force found Ivory during a traffic stop on July 20 and took him into custody.

His bond was set at $100,000. 

