East St. Louis man sentenced to 18 years in prison for child pornography

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An East St. Louis man was sentenced to 18 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Parris Guyton, 48, appeared in federal court on Tuesday.

In December of 2018, a 15-year-old girl was taken to the St. Louis County Police Department by her parents. The girl identified Guyton as someone who had sexual intercourse with her and attempted to have her prostituted.

Guyton began chatting with the girl through an online social media application called Tagged in September of 2018, according to a press release.

From September to December 2018, Guyton had “numerous” instances of sexual contact with the girl, including situations that involved one or more adults and forced sexual contact.

During that time frame, Guyton persuaded the girl to send him numerous videos showing her in various sexual poses and engaged in sexual activity, according to the release.

The St. Louis County Police Department, St. Louis Child Exploitation Task Force and the Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.