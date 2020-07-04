EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.
Police responded to the 1700 block of Gaty Avenue around 3:30 a.m.
The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.
No other details have been made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.
