EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in East St. Louis early Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Gaty Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

The man was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

No other details have been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as 5 On Your Side receives more information.

