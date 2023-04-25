Metro East man arrested, charged in 2017 homicide

The victim who died was identified as Phillip Smith from East St. Louis. Police did not identify the other victim.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A Metro East man has been arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder and more for his alleged involvement in a 2017 shooting that left one person dead and another seriously injured.

According to a press release from the Illinois State Police, James D. O’Neal, a 33-year-old Belleville man, was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

On Aug. 13, 2017, ISP and East St. Louis police responded to a reported shooting at a nearby apartment complex where two 21-year-old men were shot during an attempted robbery. One man died as a result of his injuries, and another was seriously injured. That man was taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released shortly after.

The victim who died was identified as Phillip Smith from East St. Louis. Police did not identify the other victim.

Several law enforcement agencies conducted a thorough investigation into Smith’s shooting death, which also resulted in the arrest of two more men in connection to the incident.

The suspects were identified as Devonte Lindsey, 20, of Centreville, and Shavon Brownlee, 24, of East St. Louis. They both have been sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

O’Neal is currently held in St. Clair County Jail.

There is no further information on this case at the time.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.