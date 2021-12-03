Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of man in East St. Louis

Jahmal Alexander, 37, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tysean Gilmore

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man was charged with murder Thursday after police said he shot and killed a man sitting in a car in East St. Louis on Monday.

Jahmal Alexander, 37, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Tysean Gilmore.

Officers with the East St. Louis Police Department said they were called to the area of 25th Street and State Street in East St. Louis Monday. When they arrived, they found Gilmore in the driver's seat of a car suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

East St. Louis police called in the Illinois State Police for help with the investigation. Investigators soon identified Alexander as a suspect and took him into custody a short time later.

Charging documents said Alexander fired a .45 caliber semiautomatic handgun into the car, leading to Gilmore's death.

The investigation was carried out by the East St. Louis Police Department and the ISP's Division of Criminal Investigation and Public Safety Enforcement Group.

Alexander is being held on a $1 million bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.