Police on scene of officer-involved shooting at East St. Louis night club

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — There was a heavy police presence at an East St. Louis night club early Tuesday morning after an officer reportedly shot a suspect.

Illinois State Police confirmed that a person was shot in an officer-involved shooting at around 2:20 a.m. at Da Beno Nite Club on the 6800 block of State Street.

East St. Louis police were on scene Tuesday morning, and a perimeter had been set up as police searched for suspects.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting.

