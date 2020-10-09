156 illegal guns off the streets after East St. Louis crackdown

Officers have collected 156 illegal guns, including 14 AR-15s, and AK-47s and several handguns

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — More than 150 illegal guns and ammunition are off the streets in East St. Louis.

A special East St. Louis police detail has been collecting guns from areas of the city where multiple shootings have occurred, Chief Kendall Perry confirmed to 5 On Your Side.

Over the last several weeks, officers have collected 156 illegal guns, including 14 AR-15s, and AK-47s and several handguns.

The effort is ongoing and officers assigned to the detail go to various locations around the city during different times of the day, Perry said.

To report illegal guns, call the East St. Louis Police Department at (618)-825-2681.