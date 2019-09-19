EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Students and parents in East St. Louis are being asked to be aware of their surroundings after reports of a suspicious man near a park.

East St. Louis School District 189 posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday.

The post alerted school district students and parents that there were two separate reports of a suspicious man in an older white SUV near Jones Park. According to the reports, the man followed young girls and called out to them as they walked to school.

The man was doing something inappropriate while trying to talk to the girls, the school district said. Police are investigating.

‘We are working with school security staff and local law enforcement to ensure that students are safe during the school day. We ask the community to help keep children safe before and after school. Please be cautious and vigilant. Remain calm and notify the police if you see questionable activity,’ the school district wrote on Facebook.

