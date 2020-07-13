4 people were recently shot and killed in East St. Louis, police asking for public's help

Four people were shot and killed from July 9 to July 12 in East St. Louis

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Illinois State Police are asking for help with information in four homicides.

The first happened on July 9 around 4 p.m. East St. Louis police responded to the G and P Confectionery, located at 1332 Bond Avenue for a homicide investigation. The store owner, 42-year-old William Porter, Jr. of Centreville was shot and killed inside the store.

On July 10 around 10:50 p.m., 37-year-old Hardy M. Burns of Centreville was found shot and killed near 15th Street and Baker Avenue.

On July 11 around 7:25 a.m., 41-year-old Tony Townsend of East St. Louis was shot and killed in a fenced-in lot located at 1213 State Street.

On July 12, East St. Louis police responded to the Samuel Gomper’s Housing Complex around 9:15 p.m. Terrill D. Mason, 30, who is a resident of the housing complex was shot and killed while standing outside near No. 10 building.

Illinois State Police said none of the homicides appear to be released and are being investigated as separate incidents.

The homicides are being jointly investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and the Illinois State Police DCI, Zone 6. Anyone with any information regarding any of these homicides is asked to contact ISP Master Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124, or if interested in a reward, and wanting to remain anonymous, may call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.