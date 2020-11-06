14-year-old killed, 3-year-old, teen injured in East St. Louis shooting

Anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-6764 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a triple shooting in East St. Louis on Tuesday that involved two teens and a child.

According to Illinois State Police, the East St. Louis Police Department responded to a call of shots fired with multiple victims at the John De Shields Housing complex around 10:15 p.m. on June 9.

A 14-year-old boy was found shot to death and a 3-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were also injured. The 3-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy were transported to hospital and have since been released, according to Illinois State Police.

Illinois State Police said that no additional information is being released at this time and anyone with information is asked to contact ISP DCI Zone 6 at 618-301-6764 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

