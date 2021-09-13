Man charged with first-degree murder in death of East St. Louis teen

Farnesio is charged in the murder of a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 7 at the intersection of 84th Street and Washington Avenue in East St. Louis

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A 29-year-old East St. Louis man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of teenage boy on Sept. 7.

On Thursday, Sept. 9, St. Clair County States Attorney James Gomric charged Farnesio White with one count of first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and intimidation.

Farnesio is charged in the murder of a 16-year-old boy on Sept. 7 at the intersection of 84th Street and Washington Avenue in East St. Louis around 4 a.m. The charges accuse White of shooting the boy, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The States Attorney's office said the intimidation charge stems from White allegedly threatening a potential witness in the case.

White's bond was set at $500,000, 10% to apply, and he is currently in custody in the St. Clair County Jail.