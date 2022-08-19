2 workers die in Edwardsville construction accident

The men had been working in an underground area at a residential construction site.

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — Two construction workers were killed Friday evening in an accident at a residential job site in Edwardsville.

Edwardsville police were called to the 100 block of East Union Street shortly before 7 p.m. and found the two men, according to city spokeswoman Cathy Hensley.

The men had been working in an underground area and died at the scene. One Edwardsville police officer who responded to the scene had to be taken to a local hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police Chief Michael Fillback said Edwardsville fire personnel were working to recover the men's' bodies. Their cause of death has not been released.

The Madison County coroner was also called to the scene. No additional information will be released until the victim's families are notified, Fillback said.