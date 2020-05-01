EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The Major Case Squad is investigating the death of a man in his Edwardsville home Saturday night.

Just before 9 p.m., deputies with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4500 block of Mooney Creek Road. They arrived to find a man dead inside the home.

He was identified as Randy L. Gori. A 47-year-old man who lived in the home.

While investigating the scene, deputies discovered a 2020 Rolls Royce SUV Cullinan was missing from the property.

This led the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to activate the Major Case Squad. More than 25 investigators from law enforcement agencies in the area are now helping in the investigation.

The Major Case Squad is asking for the public’s help in finding the Rolls Royce. Anyone who sees it or knows anything else about the case is asked to call 618-296-5544.

Investigators are not releasing any further details at this time.

