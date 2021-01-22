Edwardsville massage therapist accused of sexually abusing client

Christopher S. McKee is facing one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of battery

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — An Illinois massage therapist is accused of sexually abusing a woman during a massage earlier this month.

According to charges filed by the Madison County State’s Attorney Office, Christopher S. McKee is accused of sexually abusing a 32-year-old woman during a massage on Jan. 16 and committing battery to a 32-year-old woman on Nov. 12, 2020. The alleged incidents happened during massages at Float Edwardsville.

He’s facing one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of battery.

The Edwardsville Police Department encourages anyone who has any information regarding the alleged incidents, or may have been a victim of McKee, to contact Edwardsville Police Department Detective Mark Lask at 618-656-2131.