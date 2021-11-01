Multi-agency operation leads to several drug arrests in Effingham area

The operation led to 10 arrests for the distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and other controlled substances

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. — A multi-agency crackdown on drug distribution in the Effingham area has led to 10 arrests, police announced Monday.

The Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, Illinois State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI Task Force, investigated several alleged dealers of heroin, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.

Information discovered during the investigation and other ongoing investigations led to four federal indictments and several other arrests in Effingham County:

U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois Indictments:

Kyle W. Sinkler, 30, Mason

Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine

Kristen A. Hodge, 34, Effingham

Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine

Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

Michael R. Whitaker, 32, Shumway

Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine

Count 3: Distribution of Methamphetamine

Maurice A. Thompson, 30, Danville

Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine

Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine

The maximum statutory penalties for these four counts are:

Count 1: 10 years to life imprisonment; at least 5 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million

Count 2: 5 to 40 years imprisonment; at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million

Count 3: Up to 20 years imprisonment; at least 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million

Count 4: 5 to 40 years imprisonment; at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million

Effingham County charges

David K. Gray, 44, Wheeler

Conspiracy to Deliver 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony

2 Counts – Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony

Conspiracy to Deliver of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony

Alexandar W. Gray II, 24, Effingham

Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony

Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony

Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Class 3 Felony

Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony

Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Stewardson

2 Counts - Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony

Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham

2 Counts - Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony

Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Class 3 Felony

Alexa J. Feldhake, 23, Neoga

Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony

2 Counts - Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony