Multi-agency operation leads to several drug arrests in Effingham area

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. — A multi-agency crackdown on drug distribution in the Effingham area has led to 10 arrests, police announced Monday.
The Effingham Police Department and Effingham County Sheriff's Office, with help from the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force, Illinois State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the FBI Task Force, investigated several alleged dealers of heroin, methamphetamine and other controlled substances.
Information discovered during the investigation and other ongoing investigations led to four federal indictments and several other arrests in Effingham County:
U.S. District Court of Southern Illinois Indictments:
Kyle W. Sinkler, 30, Mason
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
Kristen A. Hodge, 34, Effingham
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
- Count 2: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
Michael R. Whitaker, 32, Shumway
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
- Count 3: Distribution of Methamphetamine
Maurice A. Thompson, 30, Danville
- Count 1: Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine and Heroin: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; or 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine
- Count 4: Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine: 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
The maximum statutory penalties for these four counts are:
- Count 1: 10 years to life imprisonment; at least 5 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $10 million
- Count 2: 5 to 40 years imprisonment; at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million
- Count 3: Up to 20 years imprisonment; at least 3 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $1 million
- Count 4: 5 to 40 years imprisonment; at least 4 years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $5 million
Effingham County charges
David K. Gray, 44, Wheeler
- Conspiracy to Deliver 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
- 2 Counts – Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
- Conspiracy to Deliver of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Alexandar W. Gray II, 24, Effingham
- Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
- Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Austin A. Parker, 18, Effingham
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Class 3 Felony
- Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
Mitchell D. Tuttle, 22, Stewardson
- 2 Counts - Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
Joshua D. Mayberry, 28, Effingham
- 2 Counts - Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony
- Delivery of a Controlled Substance – Class 3 Felony
Alexa J. Feldhake, 23, Neoga
- Delivery 5-15 grams Methamphetamine – Class 1 Felony
- 2 Counts - Delivery of less than 5 grams Methamphetamine – Class 2 Felony