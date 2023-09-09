'It was senseless, it was cold blooded': Elsberry woman grieves the loss of husband in north St. Louis homicide

The last two days have been filled with grief, shock and crying herself to sleep. The next time she sees her husband will be to release him to the morgue.

ELSBERRY, Mo. — Chrysta Jones' days have been filled with grief, shock and crying herself to sleep since Thursday.

Before that fateful day, she was joined at the hip to her husband, Jesse. His "female equivalent," Chrysta is now left to carry the heavy burden of raising their daughter without her father.

"The next and last time that I will ever see [Jesse] will be to release him to the morgue so he can be cremated", Chrysta said.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office charged 27-year-old Dwayne Davis with Jesse's murder in the city's north side on Saturday. Davis was also charged with 1st degree robbery, two counts of Armed Criminal Action and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Officers found Jesse shot in the left arm, unconscious and not breathing when they arrived at the scene on Thursday.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Chrysta said her husband operated JJ's Towing & Recovery, he'd done so since 2017. He had nearly two decades of experience but Chrysta said it was a dangerous job. She recalled multiple times he'd been stabbed, guns pulled on him and even guns fired at him. But she never imagined the worst.

"It was senseless, it was cold blooded and it makes you lose a little faith in humanity," Chrysta said.

Jesse was reportedly called to repossess a woman's car who was also in the process of moving on Thursday afternoon in the 5900 block of Hamilton Terrace. Chrysta said her husband was trying to be a helping hand.

Then, Jesse stopped answering his phone.

Chrysta knew something was wrong. The pair would talk multiple times a day to do safety checks.

"We're not the only victims. My heart goes out to them because, in a sense, they've lost something too," Chrysta said.

In the next few days, she plans to reach out to Davis' family because she understands they're dealing with loss too.

Through the pain of losing her husband and best friend, Jones plans to continue her husband's legacy by continuing to operate the towing and recovery business.

Police have not identified a motive. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371.

Top St. Louis headlines