Missouri woman tied to Capitol riots pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS — A Missouri woman who was involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot has pleaded guilty.

Emily Hernandez, 22, from Sullivan, pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor charge of entering or remaining in a restricted building Monday.

Her sentencing is scheduled for March 21. The judge could sentence her up to a year in prison; however, guidelines for sentencing are 0-6 months.

Last year, Hernandez was seen in an ITV News video that showed rioters storm the Capitol. She was seen holding up a broken piece of a wooden sign that read, “Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.”

Her attorney, Ethan Corlija, has previously described Hernandez as “the girl next door,” who “got involved in a situation she did not want to put herself in.”

According to a federal criminal complaint, Hernandez was facing the following charges in connection to the Capitol riot:

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct which impedes the conduct of government business

Steal, sell, convey or dispose of anything of value in the United States

Disruptive conduct in the Capitol buildings

Parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol buildings

Last week, Hernandez was arrested for a DUI after a fatal crash along Interstate 44 in Franklin County, deputies said. Victoria Wilson, 32, was killed in the crash and a man was seriously injured.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has requested charges be applied against Hernandez that include driving while intoxicated resulting in death.