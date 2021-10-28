Enterprise Center, other buildings in downtown St. Louis vandalized

One person has been taken into custody for damaging Enterprise Center

ST. LOUIS — An investigation is underway after multiple buildings were vandalized in downtown St. Louis overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Enterprise Center, St. Louis City Hall and the St. Louis City Medical Examiner’s Office were damaged, according to St. Louis police's Real Time Crime Center. There was damage to the glass on each building.

One person was taken into custody at Enterprise Center. Police said he used large rocks and a Bird scooter to break the glass at the Blues merchandise store. It is unknown if anything was stolen.

At this time, police said it is unclear if that was the same person who damaged the other buildings in the city.

No other information about the incidents has been released.