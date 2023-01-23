Eureka man charged in south St. Louis car crash that killed 2 sisters in November

Ayanna Woods and DeVonne Wilson were driving down the intersection of Meramec and Gravois when they were struck and killed in November.

ST. LOUIS — A Eureka man charged this month is accused of causing a car crash that killed two sisters in November of last year.

According to charging documents from the Circuit Attorney of the City of St. Louis, 26-year-old Brian R. Kelly was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, and one count of first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

On Nov. 22, Ayanna Woods, 42, and DeVonne Wilson, 53, were both killed in a car crash allegedly caused by Kelly, according to charging documents. Charging documents say Kelly was speeding in a white, 2013 Cadillac XTS without the owner's permission when he struck the Chevrolet SUV the women were in.

The crash happened at the intersection of Meramec Street and Gravois Avenue at about 10 p.m. that day.

According to the probable cause statement from Jan. 13, the Cadillac was traveling at about 100 mph, while the Chevy was traveling at about 20 mph.

Video of the crash showed the Chevy was slowing and moving to the right just before impact. At a safer speed, police said there was enough space for the Cadillac to maneuver around the Chevy. Kelly was injured as a result of the crash.

Woods left behind two children. Friends and family set up this GoFundMe that surpassed its goal of $25,000.

At the time of the accident, Kelly was on pretrial release in more than 10 pending cases including four charges for stealing a car and seven separate cases stemming from seven shoplifting arrests within the last two years.

To watch 5 On Your Side broadcasts or reports 24/7, 5 On Your Side is always streaming on 5+. Download for free on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.