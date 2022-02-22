Supporters pack St. Louis County courtroom, successfully ask for Eureka school custodian be held without bond

In front of a room of supporters, the father of the victim asked that Robert Smith, 50, be held without bond.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A Eureka High School custodian accused of sexual abuse was ordered to be held without bond after the victim's father made the request during a Tuesday bond reduction hearing.

Robert Smith, 50, is charged with first-degree sexual abuse. St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell's Office said Smith inappropriately touched a student with Down syndrome two weeks ago.

At the time of his charging on Feb. 17, an at-large warrant was issued for his arrest and his bail was set at $300,000.

At Tuesday's hearing in St. Louis County Circuit Court, the victim's father and the executive director of the Down Syndrome Association (DSA) of Greater St. Louis addressed the court and expressed concern for the safety of the victim, witness and community, according to a press release from the attorney's office. The father asked that Smith be held without bond.

"The court recognized this testimony and the need to protect the community in issuing the new order," said the attorney's office.

The hearing was packed with dozens of supporters from DSA and the Rockwood School District, who erupted in applause when the judge issued the ruling. Two Eureka police detectives who investigated the incident also attended.

"Not only is this a serious offense, but we have to consider where it occurred, in a space where our most vulnerable children are expected to be safe," said Bell. "If we can't protect our children, our most vulnerable children, then we have nothing left to protect."

The incident allegedly happened in a special needs classroom in Eureka High School.