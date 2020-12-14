Man charged after shooting near Eureka ends in police chase, crash in Franklin County

Police responded to a shooting Sunday morning near a popular holiday lights display. From there, the suspect led officers on a 45-minute high-speed chase

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Monday after a shooting and police pursuit near a popular Christmas lights display in St. Louis County.

The incident stemmed from crimes that happened earlier Sunday at the Walmart in Kirkwood, according to court documents.

St. Louis County police said Brandon Burton and a victim were riding in Burton’s car after the two were involved in a theft and/or robbery at the Walmart. A verbal fight over what happened at the store turned physical, police said, and then things escalated from there.

Investigators said Burton pulled his car off an exit along Interstate 44 “in order to remove the Victim from the car,” the probable cause statement reports.

“The Defendant pulled a firearm on the victim and shot him multiple times, requiring surgery,” police reported in the probable cause statement.

Officers responded to the shooting at 9:02 a.m. Sunday in the 5300 block of Fox Creek Road, which is the listed address for Santa’s Magical Kingdom, a drive-thru holiday lights display that opens every winter at Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park. St. Louis County Police Department Spokesperson Tracy Panus said the shooting didn't happen in the park but in the "general roadside area."

Police arrived at the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover.

Officers spotted Burton’s car not far from the shooting scene and tried to pull him over, but he refused, police said. That led to a high-speed chase with officers, which continued for nearly 45 minutes, passing through Wildwood, Ballwin, Pacific and Gray Summit, where Franklin County officers deployed spike strips on Highway 100 near Highway MM.

The chase ended in Franklin County near Highway O and Highway AT, where Burton crashed into a light pole, police said.

Burton was taken into custody. Police said he confessed to the shooting and the earlier incident at Walmart.

The 29-year-old from Maryland Heights is being held without bond. He was charged Monday with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm and resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony.