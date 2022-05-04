'Jessica and Jamie were taken from us': Ex-boyfriend kills 2 sisters in Collinsville

"There are no words to convey the immense loss of two of the kindest, most humble and loving daughters," a family spokesperson said.

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A family is trying to grasp the immense loss after two sisters were shot and killed in Collinsville, Illinois.

Police said the shooter was one of the women's ex-boyfriends. Loved ones say the sisters, Jessica and Jaime Joiner, were kind, humble and caring.

"It's heartbreaking for the friends and family, it's heartbreaking for the advocates that work in this field," Carla Maley said.

Maley is the Director of Community Engagement at St. Martha's Hall.

The agency, along with other domestic violence advocates, are devastated to hear about the double homicide.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office says 30-year-old Jamie Joiner was living with her boyfriend Adam Cobb when she broke up with him.

Major Jeff Connor with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said her sister, Jessica Joiner traveled to Madison County from Los Angeles just to help her younger sister move out. Before moving in with Cobb, Jamie lived in south St. Louis County.

"There was apparently a separation in place between Jamie and Adam. We believe that she notified him that she was going to be moving," Connor said.

Police believe Cobb shot and killed both women around 10:30 Saturday morning before leading police on a pursuit.

Connor said Cobb pointed his gun in the direction of a state trooper and an officer shot Cobb. He was taken to the hospital and later died.

Police say a large-caliber gun was found with Cobb, likely used to murder the two sisters and a dog inside the home.

A search of Madison County court records show Cobb had two orders of protection, including stalking, in the past. These cases were eventually dismissed.

"When a partner indicates that there's been past orders of protection against them or past violence in a previous relationship, that is a red flag," Maley said.

"We know when there's a firearm in the house, even if it's for their own protection, it becomes a greater risk of being killed," Maley said.

Rosie Zerilli is cousins with the two sisters. She said:

Jamie and Jessica were best friends. The most gentle and loving girls that always put family first. Jamie loved her friends and family and was especially an animal lover. She was a ray of sunshine and extremely loyal to the people she loved. Jessica was a loving wife, daughter and step mom that would also do anything for her family, which is why she was here from LA to help her sister during this move. Our family and their friends are in shock, deeply saddened and angry that Jessica and Jamie were taken from us. We will never get over it.

Advocates know how dangerous leaving a domestic violence situation can be and this is not to discourage a victim, but to prepare and equip them.

"The research consistently shows that the most dangerous time is when a victim does just leaves a violent relationship or expresses their intent to leave. Those tipping points where the abuser feels as they have lost control of the situation," Maley said.

A safety plan is meant to help.

"That does not mean that for any victim whose life is taken that in any way was their fault. There are professionals out there, that will walk through very personalized safety plans for them, that will look at all of the different risk factors," Maley said.

Every safety plan may look different.

Yet, the goal is the same and that's to empower victims and survivors.

A family spokesperson shared this statement:

On behalf of the Joiner/Gilson/Escott families, we are sharing the news of the passing of Jessica Escott (Joiner) and Jamie Joiner. There are no words to convey the immense loss of two of the kindest, most humble and loving daughters, wives, granddaughters, nieces, sisters, cousins, friends, etc. we’ve ever known. The family is working through arrangements and more information regarding celebrations of life in both St. Louis and Los Angeles, will be forthcoming.

If you or anyone you know needs resources or support, you can contact:

St. Martha's number is 314-533-1313

Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003

ALIVE's Crisis line is 314-993-2777

The Women's Safe House at 314-772-4535

St. Martha's Hall also recently opened a drop-in center for victims or anyone needing support.

Location

4733 Mattis Road, St. Louis MO 63128 – North side of Assumption Catholic Church campus

Hours

Monday-Friday, 10 AM-4 PM

Details

No appointment necessary and all services are free of charge and include: