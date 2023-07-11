Ex-prisoner transporter sentenced for raping detainee at Missouri rest stop

Prosecutors said Rogeric Hankins raped a Washington detainee at a Joplin, Missouri, rest stop while transporting her to a Minnesota jail.

JOPLIN, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping a Washington detainee at a Missouri rest stop while transporting her to a Minnesota jail, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Tuesday.

The department said Rogeric Hankins, 37, transported inmates who were arrested on out-of-state warrants as part of his job as a private prisoner transporter at Inmate Services Corporation.

Prosecutors said Hankins picked up a pretrial detainee from an Olympia, Washington, jail in March 2020 to take her to St. Paul, Minnesota. On the way, he stopped at a Joplin, Missouri, rest stop where prosecutors said he forced the detainee into a bathroom stall and raped her.

Hankins’ public defenders did not immediately respond to email and phone requests for comment Tuesday.