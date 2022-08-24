Execution date set for man convicted of 2005 killing of Kirkwood police sergeant

According to court documents from the Missouri Supreme Court obtained by 5 On Your Side, Kevin Johnson will be put to death on Nov. 29.

According to court documents from the Missouri Supreme Court obtained by 5 On Your Side, Kevin Johnson will be put to death on Nov. 29. Johnson was convicted in 2007 for the shooting of Sergeant Bill McEntee.

The decision comes after years of appeals. The final appeal came to an end in March of 2022 when the U.S. Supreme Court opted to not take up the case.

His first trial, in which he admitted to killing McEntee, ended in a hung jury.

Sergeant William McEntee spent more than 20 years on the Kirkwood police force and was the first Kirkwood officer killed in the line of duty since 1900.

Police say he was responding to a fireworks call.

