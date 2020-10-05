Facebook Marketplace sale used as a ploy for a robbery

Police say, the victim, a 35-year-old woman met a man on Facebook Marketplace, looking to purchase a Nissan Sentra. The woman agreed to meet the man at a location in the 5600 block of Terry.



After arriving, the man along with another male approached the woman and forcibly took her purse. The second man took out a handgun and proceeded to point it another woman who is was in the victim's car. The armed suspect pulled the woman out of the car and struck her with the handgun in her upper back.



The suspects then fled the scene in the Nissan sedan, which was the subject of the fake sale, and the women attempted to follow the suspects in their car.



It was at this time, that police say a third suspect who was seated in the left rear passenger seat, began firing rounds from the window of the Nissan in the direction of the victims’ vehicle.



At this time, no arrests have been made, and police an investigation is underway.