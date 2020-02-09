Fairview Heights restaurant robbed at gunpoint

Police were called to Five Guys at around 7:50 on Wednesday

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A restaurant was robbed in Fairview Heights early Wednesday morning.

At around 7:50 a.m., police were called to Five Guys at 6570 North Illinois Street for an armed robbery.

After officers arrived, they were told two men wearing black jackets and masks entered the restaurant through the back door and displayed a gun.

The suspects ordered the manager to open the safe and took an unknown amount of cash. They left the store through the back door and got into an unknown vehicle.

There were no injuries during the robbery.