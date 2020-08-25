Homeless man shot during fight with teenagers at MetroLink parking lot in Fairview Heights

Police said they do not know who pulled the trigger and have not been able to get in contact with the teens

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A homeless man was shot in the arm during a fight with three teenagers on the parking lot of a MetroLink station in Fairview Heights Sunday night.

Police said they were called to the MetroLink Station parking lot on St Clair Avenue for a fight in progress. When they arrived, they found a 28-year-old man shot in the arm.

Witnesses told police the man was pacing while carrying a pipe and appeared agitated. A short time later, a fight between the man and what witnesses said appeared to be three male teenagers broke out.

Police said a shot was fired during the fight, hitting the man in the arm. The teenagers ran off before police could arrive.

Police said they do not know who pulled the trigger and have not been able to get in contact with the teens.