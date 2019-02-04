FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. — A Fairview Heights man was charged with 10 counts of child pornography Tuesday.

Barney J. Donohue Jr., 53, was charged Tuesday after an investigation by the Fairview Heights Police Department and St. Clair County Sheriff's Department.

Police said they served a search warrant at his home on Parr Avenue last Friday and found child pornography on an electronic device. On Tuesday, he was charged with 10 felony counts of possessing child pornography on an electronic device.

He is in custody at the St. Clair County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Police said they do not think there are any local victims but they are still investigating. If you have information about the investigation, call the St. Clair County Sheriff's Department at 618-825-5309 and ask to speak with Investigator Keeney.