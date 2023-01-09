'Family altercation' leads to fire, assault in Fenton, police say

The Fenton Fire Department, St. Louis County Police Department and the bomb and arson investigators are looking into the fire.

FENTON, Mo. — One person was injured Monday after a fire that St. Louis County police said was started as a result of a family dispute.

According to Sergeant Tracy Panus with the St. Louis County Police Department, officers were called to a home on Aventine Drive just before 2 p.m. for a report of a house fire. A man was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Panus said a preliminary investigation found that the fire and an assault after a family altercation.

Another man was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

The Fenton Fire Department, St. Louis County Police Department, and the bomb and arson investigators are looking into the fire.