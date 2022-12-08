Family of slain mom and community plea for an end to gun violence in St. Louis

"I just wish this city would come together and address the gun violence," said the father of D'Asia Bowers.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ST. LOUIS — Countless hugs, comfort and support for the parents of D'Asia Bowers.

They are suddenly mourning their 25-year-old daughter.

"She was a free-spirited person. She loved animals. She loved nature," said Shantasha Love, Bowers' mother.

Police say a stray bullet hit Bowers as she drove near Broadway and Warren in north St. Louis shortly after one Friday morning.

Bowers, who had a 6-year-old daughter, died instantly.

"She was heading to meet with her husband and my understanding is they were on facetime. He heard the gunshots. She dropped the phone and fell over," said Shantasha Love.

"No parent wants to think of their child experiencing something like that. I really think it's a lack of humanity," said Bishop Zacheriah Davis, Bowers' father.

The young mom's violent death is one of the latest in a string of shootings in St. Louis this week.

Around 3 a.m. Friday a quadruple shooting at a north side nightclub near Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard and Union occurred.

Police say one man died. Three other men suffered gunshot wounds during a disturbance at the club.

Hours later, witnesses say two teenage boys were shot around noon in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue in south city.

"My kids and I were outside at the time. We saw a car fly down the street, heard all those gunshots and we ran and screamed. It was definitely scary," said neighbor, Kenya Hunter.

Neighbors told police two guys sped down the street in a white car with dark tinted windows.

They say the passenger repeatedly fired at the teenagers, killing both.

"My oldest son ran down there and tried to comfort those boys. He was just yelling 'oh my god, oh my god.' I'm praying for them extremely hard because I witnessed those mothers coming to identify their children and my heart dropped," said Kenya Hunter.

The latest numbers show there have been more than 100 homicides in St. Louis this year.

More than 80 children, 17 years old or younger, have been shot.

Nine of the young victims died.

On Friday afternoon, 5 On Your Side's Robert Townsend reached out to St. Louis police to see if Interim Police Chief Michael Sack or anyone at the department could talk about the violence happening in the city.

In a statement, Sergeant Charles Wall said "unfortunately we are unable to make someone available with such notice."

Back at the heartbreaking vigil for D'Asia Bowers, before several dozen people released purple and gold balloons in honor of the slain mom, a pastor's loud pleas filled the air.

"Lord, please bring peace to this city!" he shouted.

And Bowers' grieving parents prayed for an arrest.

"We want to pursue this by the fullest extent of the law," said Shantasha Love.