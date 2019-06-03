ST. LOUIS — Teenagers too young to drive are carjacking us. Some of them are as young as 14-years-old. A St. Louis County Judge sat down to tell us what happens with some of these kids.

Commissioner Margaret Donnelly is one of four St. Louis County Family Court Judges who handles car crime cases.

Donnelly estimates the county's family court handles about 245 cases a year. She said about 25 percent of them are car crimes and most involve teenagers. She said most of those teenagers are between the ages of 14 and 16.

The teenagers can be ordered to a variety of social services, including substance abuse treatment, counseling and mentoring. They may have to pay restitution or be ordered to attend a group that teaches the impact crime has on victims.

There's a new statute that makes the consequences for carjackings in Missouri much more severe for adults.

