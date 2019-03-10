ST. LOUIS — Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the parking lot of a dollar store in north St. Louis.

Police said they were called to the Family Dollar near the intersection of Cass Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in St. Louis' Jeff Vander Lou neighborhood at around 3 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man shot near the entrance of the store.

Officers did not say how badly the man was injured, but homicide detectives and the medical examiner were called to investigate.

5 On Your Side has a crew at the scene working to gather more information.

The investigation is ongoing.

