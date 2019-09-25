ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old aspiring attorney found dead in her apartment.

The victim was one of four people killed in a violent night in St. Louis.

"Lord, this is not right," cried Harrison Jones, the father of the victim.

This is the anguish of a grieving father after his 21-year-old daughter was shot and killed in her St. Louis apartment.

"We want to know why. I need justice for my baby, my baby," he said. "She went back to school, she had a job, she had her own car, she had everything going for her, she was gonna be a lawyer, she was going to school to be a lawyer. This is not right."

Doctors pronounced his daughter Deariah Jones dead Monday night.

Police say she was shot in this complex on the 8600 block of Halls Ferry Road.

"I got up there he tells me that she wasn't going to make it that her heart kept failing and they tried everything they possibly can do for her," Deariah Jones' mother Sarah White said.

Jones was shot several times. While another victim, only identified as a 26-year-old man, was hit in the shoulder.

Deariah's parents said they were in her apartment about 30 minutes before the shooting. They believe Deariah was not the intended target.

The young woman with dreams of being a lawyer was one of 4 people shot and killed in the city in a span of 3 hours.

Two of them were double shootings.

The violent night is leaving parents like Deariah's with tear-drenched eyes and broken hearts.

Police have identified the suspect is a 25-year-old male but did not release any other details.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-8477.

